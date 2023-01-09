Governor RN Ravi should resign for his behaviour, says Vaiko

CHENNAI: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary and MP Vaiko condemned Governor RN Ravi who walked out of the House moments before the Chief Minister completed reading out the resolutions on Monday.

"Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, the first session of 2023, began today with the Governor's speech. The speech is prepared by the Government of Tamil Nadu, approved by the Governor, then printed and given to the members of the Assembly. It is a tradition of the Legislative Assembly to read the speech in the Governor's Assembly," he said.

"He has changed all the places mentioned as Tamil Nadu government to 'this government'. The Governor is ignoring Karunanidhi's quote that even if we fall, let Tamils ​​live, and the Dravidian model of government," he slammed.