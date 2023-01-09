Governor RN Ravi should resign for his behaviour, says Vaiko

CHENNAI: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary and MP Vaiko condemned Governor RN Ravi who walked out of the House moments before the Chief Minister completed reading out the resolutions on Monday.
"Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, the first session of 2023, began today with the Governor's speech. The speech is prepared by the Government of Tamil Nadu, approved by the Governor, then printed and given to the members of the Assembly. It is a tradition of the Legislative Assembly to read the speech in the Governor's Assembly," he said.
"He has changed all the places mentioned as Tamil Nadu government to 'this government'. The Governor is ignoring Karunanidhi's quote that even if we fall, let Tamils live, and the Dravidian model of government," he slammed.
Apart from that, he removed the names of leaders like Thanthai Periyar, Dr. Ambedkar, Perunthalaivar Kamaraj, Perarinjar Anna, Muthamijarinjar Kalaignar from his speech. Dravidian model government, social justice, self-respect, inclusive development, equality, women's rights and religious harmony were the phrases ignored by him.
Vaiko also demanded his resignation and said that such a thing has perhaps happened for the first time in the history of the Tamil Nadu Assembly.
The high drama on the floor of the House soon snowballed into a heated debate online between the supporters and critics of the ruling DMK, even as "#GetOutRavi" was trending on Twitter, with many calling for the ouster of Ravi from the gubernatorial post.
The DMK-dominated House had convened for the first session of the year with the Governor's customary address to the members, which the main opposition AIADMK dubbed as a "disappointment," and said it was "indecent" on the part of the CM to have "spoken" when the Governor was seated, alluding to the resolution moved by Stalin.
