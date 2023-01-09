TN Assembly session 2023 to continue till Jan 13

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu legislative assembly session is reported to continue till January 13. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee chaired by Speaker M Appavu.

It is reported that for tomorrow, a condolence resolution will be adopted for the late Erode MLA E Thirumagan Everaa and the House will be adjourned.

Discussion on the vote of thanks to the Governor's address is to be held on January 11 and 12.