TN Assembly session 2023 to continue till Jan 13

Discussion on the vote of thanks to the Governor's address is to be held on January 11 and 12.
Screengrab from the first session of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly for the year 2023.
Screengrab from the first session of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly for the year 2023.
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu legislative assembly session is reported to continue till January 13. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee chaired by Speaker M Appavu.

It is reported that for tomorrow, a condolence resolution will be adopted for the late Erode MLA E Thirumagan Everaa and the House will be adjourned.




High drama at TN Assembly; Governor Ravi walks out

