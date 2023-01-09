TN Assembly session 2023 to continue till Jan 13

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu legislative assembly session is reported to continue till January 13. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee chaired by Speaker M Appavu.
It is reported that for tomorrow, a condolence resolution will be adopted for the late Erode MLA E Thirumagan Everaa and the House will be adjourned.
Discussion on the vote of thanks to the Governor's address is to be held on January 11 and 12.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android