Woman sexually assaulted near Sriperumbudur, search on for duo

CHENNAI: Police are searching for the unidentified men who allegedly kidnapped a young woman at knifepoint and sexually assaulted her near Sriperumbudur on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old woman from Vellore filed a complaint on Tuesday using the Kavalan mobile app and the police are trying to identify the accused by perusing CCTV.

According to her complaint, two men on a bike intercepted the woman, and kidnapped her at knifepoint on Monday while she was walking to her home alone after meeting a male friend.

The duo allegedly took the woman to an isolated area on the Sriperumbudur-Vadamangalam road and sexually assaulted her and fled the spot.

The police who received the complaint in the mobile app approached the woman and asked her to file a complaint at the Sriperumbudur police station. The police are perusing CCTV footage in the locality near GST Road and Vadamangalam and are trying to identify the accused. The police are also inquiring the male friend of the girl whom she met prior to the incident.