Marina's PwD pathway doesn't stand the 'Mandous' test

The pathway was recently inaugurated by Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin on his birthday.
CHENNAI: It is not yet known if the construction is flimsy or the cyclone too strong as the pathway made for disabled people in the Marina beach has been damaged.

Visuals are out of the crumbling wooden slabs of the pathway, which was recently inaugurated.

When the issue was brought to Chennai Mayor Priya Rajan's notice, she responded that the repair work would be done soon.

The lens are now turned to the city's civic body and contractors as the structure didn't last even a month. The pathway for people with disabilities was inaugurated by Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin on his birthday on November 28.

