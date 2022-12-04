Chaos reigns on day 1 as multi-level parking facility opens at airport

CHENNAI: After running into controversies regarding its official opening, the multi-level car parking (MLCP) facility at the Chennai Airport finally opened for the public on Saturday midnight.

Owing to the new facility, the old car parking area was closed to the public and the new facility virtually pushed the passengers to unforeseen woes on the very first day.

The 2.5 lakh sq.ft six-storey facility built for Rs 250 crore can accommodate 2,150 cars and 400 two-wheelers. But the operation on day one failed to impress the public.