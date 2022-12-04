Multi-level car parking facility at Chennai airport opens today

There is a buffer of 10 minutes for vehicles for allowing passengers to enter and exit their vehicles.

Private vehicles with white number plates arriving to pick up passengers can come up to the gate to pick up passengers at free of charge within ten minutes.

A total of 100 cars and 100 two-wheelers can be parked for free for the AAI (Airport Authority of India) employees and airline employees. A concessionary fare will be charged for extra vehicles.

According to sources, airport officials said the team managing the new parking facility will decide on the increasing of fee.

Any pre-paid taxi/ commercial vehicle will have to pay Rs 40 for first 10 mins and Rs 75 for 30 minutes on entry to pick up passengers from the pickup point.

Press, media and police vehicles coming to Chennai Airport on work basis are not being charged as of now. It is said that the contractors will decide on that too.

As the new parking facility has come into operation from today, the old car parking will be closed and converted and maintained as a park by the Airports Authority of India.

According to airport officials, passengers can park their cars and walk from the domestic terminal to the international terminal on the newly constructed footbridge.