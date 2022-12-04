Multi-level car parking facility at Chennai airport opens today

CHENNAI: The opening of multi-level car parking (MLCP) at the Chennai Airport today will be a major infra boost for the airport with multimodal connectivity, the first in India with expansive road and rail network and exclusive direct link to metro rail.
Built at Rs 250 crore in 2.5 lakh square feet with six-storey, the facility has a capacity to accommodate at least 2,150 cars and 400 bikes at Chennai Airport.
This facility is divided into two parts, East and West. The east side can accomadate 700 cars and west can hold up to 1,450 cars.
Cars coming to the domestic airport terminal should be parked in the eastern side and international airport terminal on the western side.
The parking also supports five charging points for electric vehicles.
All vehicles entering this car park must enter through the main entrance on the ground floor. As the vehicles enter, the entry time is noted and a token is issued.
On losing the token, a penalty of Rs 150 for two-wheelers and Rs 500 for cars will be recovered.
There is a buffer of 10 minutes for vehicles for allowing passengers to enter and exit their vehicles.
Private vehicles with white number plates arriving to pick up passengers can come up to the gate to pick up passengers at free of charge within ten minutes.
A total of 100 cars and 100 two-wheelers can be parked for free for the AAI (Airport Authority of India) employees and airline employees. A concessionary fare will be charged for extra vehicles.
According to sources, airport officials said the team managing the new parking facility will decide on the increasing of fee.
Any pre-paid taxi/ commercial vehicle will have to pay Rs 40 for first 10 mins and Rs 75 for 30 minutes on entry to pick up passengers from the pickup point.
Press, media and police vehicles coming to Chennai Airport on work basis are not being charged as of now. It is said that the contractors will decide on that too.
As the new parking facility has come into operation from today, the old car parking will be closed and converted and maintained as a park by the Airports Authority of India.
According to airport officials, passengers can park their cars and walk from the domestic terminal to the international terminal on the newly constructed footbridge.
