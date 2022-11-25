MNM chief Kamal Haasan back home after treatment

CHENNAI: Actor Kamal Haasan, who was admitted to hospital due to mild fever, was discharged today.

According to reports, Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan was discharged today after treatment at Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, Porur, and was sent home.

The actor was admitted to hospital on Wednesday after he complained of fever.

“He is recovering well and will be discharged in a day to two,” stated the press release issued by the hospital on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Kamal Haasan is currently hosting Bigg Boss Tamil and shooting for Indian 2, directed by Shankar.