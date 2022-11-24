Kamal Haasan admitted to hospital with mild fever after Hyd tour

CHENNAI: Actor Kamal Haasan has been admitted to hospital on Wednesday, according to sources.

It is said that the actor was taken to Porur Ramachandra Hospital as he had mild fever.

Kamal, on Wednesday, posted a picture with Director Viswanathan on his Instagram. He had participated in several events while he travelled to Hyderabad.

However, source from the actor side said that it was for a routine check-up Kamal Haasan visited the hospital. As the doctors advised him to take rest, he was admitted. He is likely to be discharged tomorrow.