3 ‘cops’ who kidnapped shop owner nabbed; remanded
CHENNAI: Police arrested three men who kidnapped a 30-year-old man in a car after posing as police officers in Tambaram on Thursday.
The victim, Hussain of Tripura, owns a juice shop on GST Road near Irumbuliyur. On Tuesday around 9 pm, a gang came to the shop in a car.
Approaching Hussain, they introduced themselves as police officers from Tripura and asked him to join them for an inquiry.
When Hussain refused, they took a fake gun and forced him inside their car.
Police said the gang tied Hussain’s eyes with a cloth and started to enquire about his financial status. They then demanded Rs 5 lakh and threatened to kill him.
Hussain pleaded that he didn’t have Rs 5 lakh and agreed to pay Rs 1 lakh.
Later, Hussain managed to withdraw Rs 90,000 from the ATM on OMR after which the gang pushed Hussain out of the moving vehicle and sped away.
On Wednesday, Hussain filed a complaint with Tambaram police, who registered a case and with the help of CCTV footage arrested Alkashmiya (32), Jalil Miah (23), and Pervej Miah (26) on Thursday night. Police said all three are from Tripura.
Police seized Rs 20,000 and a car from them, remanded them in judicial custody and send them to jail. Police said three others who belonged to the same gang had managed to escape to Tripura and search is on to nab them.
