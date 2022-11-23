Varisu: Police book FIRs against news channel, film production team

CHENNAI: Following commotion outside the shooting spot of actor Vijay’s upcoming film ‘Varisu’ on Tuesday, Avadi city police have registered two separate FIRs on complaints from a news channel and the film production crew.

On the news channel’s complaint, Nasrathpet police invoked Sections, including criminal intimidation, and on the film crew’s complaint, a case of trespassing and other Sections have been booked for using drone camera to capture the film shoot.

According to police sources, a news crew of a channel had allegedly attempted to capture drone shots of the film shooting, noticing which members from the film crew objected and picked up an argument with the channel staff.

According to the complaint by staff of the channel, they reached EVP film city on information that animals are being used for the film shoot without permission. A member of actor Vijay’s fan club, Saravanan, was also at the scene and he threatened and abused the crew according to the complaint. In the complaint, the channel also alleged that they were threatened by the production team.

Nasrathpet Police confirmed that they have received a complaint from the film production crew too and they have booked cases of trespassing, for using drones.