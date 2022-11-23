'Varisu' to release in Telugu as planned: TN Producers' Association

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Film Producers Association President Thenandal Films' Murali Ramasamy on Wednesday said that Vijay-starrer Varisu will released in Telugu in all places as planned without any problem.

Following an announcement to release the film in additional theaters in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as the actor has a huge fan base there, a resolution was passed in the Telugu Producers Association meeting that priority should be given for direct Telugu films only.

Talking in this regard, he said that he has spoken to the Telugu Film Producers Association on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Film Producers Association regarding the release.

Helmed by Director Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju, the film is all set to hit theatres in Pongal clashing with Ajith's Thunivu. Apart from Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, the film will also feature Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha among others.

Meanwhile, the audio launch of the film is reported to be held at Nehru Stadium in Chennai on December 24.