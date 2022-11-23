Cinema

'Varisu' to release in Telugu as planned: TN Producers' Association

Talking in this regard, he said that he has spoken to the Telugu Film Producers Association on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Film Producers Association regarding the release.
Vijay in 'Varisu'
Vijay in 'Varisu'
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Film Producers Association President Thenandal Films' Murali Ramasamy on Wednesday said that Vijay-starrer Varisu will released in Telugu in all places as planned without any problem.

Following an announcement to release the film in additional theaters in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as the actor has a huge fan base there, a resolution was passed in the Telugu Producers Association meeting that priority should be given for direct Telugu films only.

Talking in this regard, he said that he has spoken to the Telugu Film Producers Association on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Film Producers Association regarding the release.

Helmed by Director Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju, the film is all set to hit theatres in Pongal clashing with Ajith's Thunivu. Apart from Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, the film will also feature Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha among others.

Meanwhile, the audio launch of the film is reported to be held at Nehru Stadium in Chennai on December 24.

Vijay in 'Varisu'
Varisu heat: Actor Vijay meets his fans after 5 years

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Vijay
Tamil Film Producers
Yogi Babu
Actor Vijay
Tamil cinema
Vamshi Paidipally
Varisu
Varisu cast
Varisu movie trailer
Varisu movie songs
Varisu Movie
Varisu leaked photos
Varisu first single promo
dil raju varisu
actor Vijay varisu
Vamshi Paidipally varisu
thaman s varisu
Promo of Varisu
varisu first single ranjithame
Varisu audio launch
varisu audio launch chennai
Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu
Panaiyur
Thenandal Films' Murali Ramasamy
Thenandal Films
Murali Ramasamy
Telugu Producers Association
varisu release problem
Varisu controversy
Tamil Cinema Threatens Telugu Cinema
thalapathy vijay varisu

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in