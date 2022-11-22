Commotion at Varisu shooting spot; makers to file complaint

CHENNAI: Commotion prevailed outside EVP film city near Poonamallee on Tuesday, where the shooting of actor Vijay’s upcoming movie, Varisu is under way.

A news crew of a YouTube channel had allegedly attempted to capture drone shots of the film shooting, noticing which members from the film crew objected and picked up an argument with the YouTube channel staff.

A member of actor Vijay’s fan club was also at the scene. According to sources, the production house will be filing a complaint against the YouTube channel for using a drone to capture their filming.

Police sources said that enquiry is under way with both parties at Nasrathpet police station.