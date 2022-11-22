Irish education fair in Chennai on Nov 26
CHENNAI: Driven by the overwhelming queries from Indian students, Education in Ireland– ‘the Irish government’s national brand promoting Irish Higher Education Institutions’ is all set to organise its Education Fair in Chennai.
The re-launch of on-ground fairs comes with a plethora of opportunities for its attendees and will offer key insights to Indian students looking forward to studying abroad for the academic year 2023-2024.
The fair will be conducted in Chennai at Hyatt Regency on November 26 from 11 am to 4 pm wherein 16 leading Irish HEIs will be present to address, discuss, respond to queries on available programmes.
