SHRC begins suo moto probe into footballer Priya's death

CHENNAI: A day after the death of Chennai's football player Priya due to an erroneous orthoscopy surgery in her knee, the State Human Rights Commission has begun suo moto probe into her demise.

The enquiry will be led by the SHRC chief Baskaran and the findings would be filed within 6 weeks.

The death of the 17-year-old football player caused furore in the State calling out the medical apathy. Priya reported discomfort in her knee for a long time after which she was taken to Peripheral Hospital in Periyar Nagar where it was learned she suffered a ligament tear. Following the diagnosis, she was advised to take up an orthoscopy.