SHRC begins suo moto probe into footballer Priya's death

CHENNAI: A day after the death of Chennai's football player Priya due to an erroneous orthoscopy surgery in her knee, the State Human Rights Commission has begun suo moto probe into her demise.
The enquiry will be led by the SHRC chief Baskaran and the findings would be filed within 6 weeks.
The death of the 17-year-old football player caused furore in the State calling out the medical apathy. Priya reported discomfort in her knee for a long time after which she was taken to Peripheral Hospital in Periyar Nagar where it was learned she suffered a ligament tear. Following the diagnosis, she was advised to take up an orthoscopy.
While the budding footballer was brimming with hope to make a comeback she again started having problems with her knee. While in Rajiv Gandhi General Government Hospital (RGGGH), it was discovered the compression band following her surgery was tied tightly arresting the blood circulation resulting in failure of multiple organs.
In a bid to save her life, her leg was amputated but she didn't respond to treatment and passed away at 7:15 on Tuesday morning.
Her demise caused an uproar against the healthcare department. In order to firefight during this crisis, the doctors who performed the surgery were placed under suspension and a compensation along with a government job was offered to Priya's family.
