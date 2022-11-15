'You can count on my return': Priya's last WhatsApp status

CHENNAI: Priya R, a 17-year-old football player, who underwent surgery to fix a ligament tear in her knee passed away on Tuesday morning following multiple organ failure.

Priya's last WhatsApp status before she died has been storming the internet now. "To all of my friends and relatives, I will return soon with more strength. Don't worry anyone. My game will never leave me. You can count on my return," she had written.

She had assured her friends and family that they should wait for her return and that she would recover soon.

Several people who saw this are are saddened by the fact that the doctors' negligence killed the dream of a great champion.