Flight services to Port Blair resumed after 4 days

CHENNAI: Flight services to Port Blair resumed on Saturday after four days.

Following bad weather and runway maintenance work flight service to Port Blair was suspended from Tuesday for four days. On Saturday, after the maintenance work got over services resumed. The first flight to Port Blair departed at 4.25 am followed by four flights. Then, five flights arrived in Chennai from Port Blair on Saturday. Airport sources said the flight service would be increased to 14 per day when the passenger footfall increases in the future.