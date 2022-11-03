Chennai rains: Holiday declared for Ashok Nagar Govt School

CHENNAI: With other city schools resuming operations, Ashok Nagar Govt Girls High School in Chennai has been given a holiday due to the electricity passing through stagnant rain water in the school premises.

Numerous locations in North Chennai, including Pattalam, Puliyanthoppu, Mannady, and Vyasarpadi, close to the Collector's office, have stalled rainwater. However, dewatering through giant pumps is also going on in full swing.

It has been raining in Chennai since October 31 following the onset of Northeast Monsoon. The low-lying portions of the city were inundated as a result of the yesterday's intense downpour.