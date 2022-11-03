Schools reopen in Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: After a two-day holiday owing to the rains, schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Madurai would once again become functional from Thursday.

The collectors of the respective districts have made the announcement as there is some respite from showers in these districts.

However, schools and colleges in Mayiladuthurai are closed due to heavy showers and schools alone will remain closed in Puducherry, Karaikkal and Villupuram.

Chennai and its suburbs were faced with unprecedented rainfall since Monday evening with Nungambakkam recording a 72-year high.