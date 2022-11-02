There will be no stagnation in Chennai like last yr: KN Nehru

CHENNAI: With the areas in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Kolathur and some parts of Tiruvottiyur are reportedly waterlogged for hours, State Municipal Administration and Water Supply minister KN Nehru assured that the stagnant water willl recede in a few hours after the rain stops.
"Even though it will take some time, the stagnant water will be drained completely. There is no chance of water stagnation for days like the last year's monsoon. We have taken several measures to drain the water in a few hours, " Nehru said after reviewing the water logging situation in the city on Wednesday morning.
State Hindu Religious and Charitable Eendowments minister PK Sekar Babu, Health Minister M Subramanian, Mayor R Priya, Municipal Administration Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and zone-wise monitoring officers took part in the meeting.
The ministers reviewed the situation in all the zones and suggested solutions for the issues because of which water stagnation occured.
"The city has received double the rainfall that it had received last year. There are no water stagnation incidents in the areas where severe waterlogging reported last year. We have completed more than 80 per cent of the works recommended by the Thirupugazh Committee, " Nehru said.
He added that waterlogging is reported from Kolathur and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and the motors pumps have been deployed to drain the water. "In Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone, 35cm of rain occured this year, while only 17cm recorded last year. Canals such as Otteri-Nullah are running in full capacity so that the water from those areas are not flowing freely. Once the flow in the canal reduces, roads will be cleared."
The senior minister added that more than 500 motor pumps are kept ready by only 156 pumps are put into use (as of Wednesday noon).
"Dewatering using pumps are being done at 65 places only. Also, Chennai Corporation and health department will hold medical camps in all the wards in a few days," Nehru said.
Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarpadi, Manickam Nagar subway in Tiruvottiyur and Rangarajapuram two-wheeler subway in T Nagar remained closed for traffic till Wednesday afternoon. However, they were reopened after dewatering by evening.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android