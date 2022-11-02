There will be no stagnation in Chennai like last yr: KN Nehru

He added that waterlogging is reported from Kolathur and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and the motors pumps have been deployed to drain the water. "In Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone, 35cm of rain occured this year, while only 17cm recorded last year. Canals such as Otteri-Nullah are running in full capacity so that the water from those areas are not flowing freely. Once the flow in the canal reduces, roads will be cleared."

The senior minister added that more than 500 motor pumps are kept ready by only 156 pumps are put into use (as of Wednesday noon).

"Dewatering using pumps are being done at 65 places only. Also, Chennai Corporation and health department will hold medical camps in all the wards in a few days," Nehru said.