Monsoon effect: Water released from Chembarambakkam and Puzhal

CHENNAI: The major drinking water source of Chennai, Chembarambakkam and Puzhal reservoirs have been opened to release 100 cusecs of water from each after continuous rainfall lashed the city and its suburbs.

People in the low-lying areas in the proximity were asked to relocate to safety. The decision to release low amount of water was taken to not cause a deluge in the city.

Informing the public, Dr Alby John, Collector of Tiruvallur, tweeted, "Its its proposed to release 100 cusecs of water from puzhal eri from 3 pm today. All villages on the banks of the Puzhal surplus channel requested to be on alert. #Tiruvallur."

Brimming reservoirs

The need to release water arose as there has been heavy rainfall in the State, in Chennai and neighbouring districts in particular. It was reported that 24 reservoirs in Kancheepuram and 7 in Chengalpattu have reached its full capacity.