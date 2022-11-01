Power supply not interrupted anywhere in Chennai due to rain: Min

CHENNAI: Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji on Tuesday said the power supply was not stopped at even one place for a precautionary measure in the wake of heavy downpours.

“There are 1800 feeders in the city and not even one was switched off due to the rain. We ensure 100 per cent power supply. Last night alone, there were problems in two feeder lines and even that was restored in 10 minutes,” he told reporters after inspecting the KK Nagar Sub Station.