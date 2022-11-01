Power supply not interrupted anywhere in Chennai due to rain: Min

CHENNAI: Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji on Tuesday said the power supply was not stopped at even one place for a precautionary measure in the wake of heavy downpours.
“There are 1800 feeders in the city and not even one was switched off due to the rain. We ensure 100 per cent power supply. Last night alone, there were problems in two feeder lines and even that was restored in 10 minutes,” he told reporters after inspecting the KK Nagar Sub Station.
He attributed uninterrupted power supply to the pre-monsoon works undertaken by the Tangedco, including increasing the height of 16 transformers in 10 substations and 2700 pillar boxes by one meter in the low-lying areas. He said across the State, 40,000 damaged poles were replaced and 31,500 poles were repaired. The electricity cables running a total length of 1800 km were replaced to ensure an uninterrupted power supply, he added.
The minister said that due to the monsoon, as many as 1,440 workers are on duty during the daytime to attend to faults and 600 workers in night hours. The minister said that 8,350 transformers and 2 lakh poles are in stock.
