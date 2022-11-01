Electricity dept in full preparedness to meet NE monsoon: Min

CHENNAI: All preventive measures have been taken in the State to meet the North East Monsoon challenges, Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji said on Tuesday.

A total of 1.5 lakh electricity board staff are in preparedness and special officers have been appointed 24X7 to monitor during rains, the minister told reporters here.

Senthilbalaji, who was here to participate in the ward committee and area sabha meet as part of celebrating local bodies day, said the grievances of the public will be accepted as petitions and would find solution as soon as possible, since such meetings are being held at 846 places in 100 wards in the city.

In the last one-and-half years rule of DMK, Rs 211 crore worth road projects were started and some are in completion stage and others are in progress, he said adding that an additional Rs 200 crore was allotted for the works.