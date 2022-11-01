Nungambakkam recorded heavy rain for third time in last 72 years

CHENNAI: Nungambakkam recorded heavy rainfall on November 1 for the third time in the last 72 years with 8 cm. Chennai and its neighborhood are likely to receive heavy to very heavy spells for the next 24 hours, stated the Regional Metrological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday. From October 1 till today, Chennai recorded 20 cm against its average rainfall of 28 cm.
While addressing the media, Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director- General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) said, "Due to the atmospheric downward circulation prevailing over the parts of Tamil Nadu and south-west Bay of Bengal adjacent to northern Sri Lanka."
"In addition, easterlies and westerly winds between the east-west zone prevailing in Tamil Nadu. Several districts are likely to experience intense spells in the State," he added.
Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Tirupattur, and Tiruvannamalai districts are likely to get heavy to very heavy rain for the next three days. Heavy rain is predicted over Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and delta districts. Also, several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal witnessed moderate showers.
During the last 24 hours, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Redhills at 13 cm, and Puzhal 12 cm. In Chennai, the rainfall recorded from October 1 - November 1 was 20 cm, against 28 cm of rainfall, which has decreased by 29 per cent, stated Balachandran.
The centre advised fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next two days. As squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40 kmph-50 kmph is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and the adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal.
