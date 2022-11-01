City

Nungambakkam recorded heavy rain for third time in last 72 years

While addressing the media, Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director- General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) said, "Due to the atmospheric downward circulation prevailing over the parts of Tamil Nadu and south-west Bay of Bengal adjacent to northern Sri Lanka."
Bikes and cars driven through the flooded OMR
Bikes and cars driven through the flooded OMRJustin George
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Nungambakkam recorded heavy rainfall on November 1 for the third time in the last 72 years with 8 cm. Chennai and its neighborhood are likely to receive heavy to very heavy spells for the next 24 hours, stated the Regional Metrological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday. From October 1 till today, Chennai recorded 20 cm against its average rainfall of 28 cm.

Bikes and cars driven through the flooded OMR
Chennai rains: Passengers, conductor argue over drippy '21 G' bus

While addressing the media, Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director- General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) said, "Due to the atmospheric downward circulation prevailing over the parts of Tamil Nadu and south-west Bay of Bengal adjacent to northern Sri Lanka."

Bikes and cars driven through the flooded OMR
In Pics: Intense spell of rains in Chennai

"In addition, easterlies and westerly winds between the east-west zone prevailing in Tamil Nadu. Several districts are likely to experience intense spells in the State," he added.

Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Tirupattur, and Tiruvannamalai districts are likely to get heavy to very heavy rain for the next three days. Heavy rain is predicted over Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and delta districts. Also, several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal witnessed moderate showers.

Bikes and cars driven through the flooded OMR
Monsoon preparedness: Stalin holds meeting as rain batters TN

During the last 24 hours, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Redhills at 13 cm, and Puzhal 12 cm. In Chennai, the rainfall recorded from October 1 - November 1 was 20 cm, against 28 cm of rainfall, which has decreased by 29 per cent, stated Balachandran.

The centre advised fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next two days. As squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40 kmph-50 kmph is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and the adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal.

Bikes and cars driven through the flooded OMR
Heavy rains likely in 22 TN districts today; schools shut

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tamil Nadu
Chennai
RMC
northeast monsoon
monsoon
chennai rains
Nungambakkam
regional meteorological center
Chennai rains 2022

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in