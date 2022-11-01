Nungambakkam recorded heavy rain for third time in last 72 years

"In addition, easterlies and westerly winds between the east-west zone prevailing in Tamil Nadu. Several districts are likely to experience intense spells in the State," he added.

Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Tirupattur, and Tiruvannamalai districts are likely to get heavy to very heavy rain for the next three days. Heavy rain is predicted over Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and delta districts. Also, several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal witnessed moderate showers.