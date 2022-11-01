Chennai Corpn puts out list of non-stagnated subways: Check here

CHENNAI: As heavy rains batter Chennai and suburbs since Monday evening, the Greater Chennai Corporation has put out a list of non-stagnated subway to inform the commuters enabling a smooth travel.

Here are the list of the subways:

* Manickam Nagar Subway

* Ganeshapuram Subway

* Vyasarpadi Subway

* Gengu Reddy Subway

* MC Road Subway (Stanley Hospital)

* Stanley Nagar Subway

* Villivakkam Subway

* Harrington Subway

* Aranganathan Subway

* Duraisamy Subway

* Jones Rd Subway

* Madley Subway

* Rangarajapuram Subway

* Mount Subway

* Thillai Ganga Nagar Subway