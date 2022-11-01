Chennai Corpn puts out list of non-stagnated subways: Check here

CHENNAI: As heavy rains batter Chennai and suburbs since Monday evening, the Greater Chennai Corporation has put out a list of non-stagnated subway to inform the commuters enabling a smooth travel.
Here are the list of the subways:
* Manickam Nagar Subway
* Ganeshapuram Subway
* Vyasarpadi Subway
* Gengu Reddy Subway
* MC Road Subway (Stanley Hospital)
* Stanley Nagar Subway
* Villivakkam Subway
* Harrington Subway
* Aranganathan Subway
* Duraisamy Subway
* Jones Rd Subway
* Madley Subway
* Rangarajapuram Subway
* Mount Subway
* Thillai Ganga Nagar Subway
With the onset of Northeast monsoon, Chennai and other Tamil Nadu districts have been receiving rainfall since Monday evening. The weather office says Chennai would be receiving intermittent rainfall. The rainfall is propelled by the downward atmospheric circulation over the northern coast of Sri Lanka and south-western coast of Tamil Nadu.
Schools and colleges of several districts have been closed today. This weather condition will likely prevail November 4.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android