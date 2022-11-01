Heavy rains likely in 22 TN districts today; schools shut

CHENNAI: Owing to the downward atmospheric circulation over the northern coast of Sri Lanka and south-western coast of Tamil Nadu, 22 districts in the State will receive moderate to heavy rainfall on Tuesday.
This weather condition is expected to continue till November 4.
Districts such as Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Salem would receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, as an orange alert has issued to these districts. Whereas Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Tiruchy and Namakkal will receive scattered rainfall.
Overcast condition is expected to prevail over Chennai with intermittent rainfall. Temperature in the capital city would be at 29 degree Celsius maximum and 25 degree Celsius minimum.
Holiday for schools declared:
With heavy rains lashing several districts, schools in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai would be closed today. Schools along with colleges will be closed in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam. District collectors of the respective districts have made an announcement on the same.
