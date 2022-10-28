Seeds of dispute in bundles of joy

With many a remark on the couple breaking the provisions of the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, which came into force in January 2022, the State government also got involved, setting up a probe to inquire if the couple had abided by all the regulations enforced by the Indian surrogacy laws.

Now, even as the final report by the inquiry panel gave a clean chit to the celebrity couple, the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) has issued a notice to the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) centre of a private hospital in Chennai for failing to maintain proper details of the treatment provided to the couple and records on the health condition of the surrogate mother, thereby pointing to the need for better implementation of the law.

Even as the surrogacy practice — linked to a number of social and moral concerns — or the legal aspects, get analysed and debated at various forums, the most common thing advocates practising at the Supreme Court and Madras High Court, whom DT Next spoke to, pointed out was related to how the public health department is handling the issues.

According to them, the government should regulate and bring about more awareness of surrogacy to prevent unwanted altercations.

Speaking to DT Next, Madras High Court Advocate Thanga Vadhana said that in 2008, the Supreme Court of India in the Baby Manji Yamada vs. Union of India case highlighted the lack of regulation for surrogacy in India. Thereafter the Lok Sabha brought the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2016 and the Act came into force in 2021.

“In 2009, the Law Commission of India observed that surrogacy arrangements in India were being used by foreign nationals, and the lack of a comprehensive legal framework addressing surrogacy could lead to exploitation of poor women acting as surrogate mothers,” Thanga Vadhana pointed out. Now even as the law is amended, she said the surrogacy regulation should not impose strict conditions on deserving couples.

“If stringent restrictions are imposed, the deserving individuals may not be able to enjoy or cherish motherhood, and no rationale couple will come forward to disclose their inability to conceive a child to their close relatives, considering this. The government may regulate the implementation of altruistic surrogacy flexibly for the welfare of the deserving mass,” the advocate told DT Next.