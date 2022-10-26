Surrogacy soup: Wikki-Nayan get clean chit, notice issued to hospital

CHENNAI: The committee formed to investigate the legality of surrogacy involving Kollywood couple Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara submitted its report on Wednesday. The report has revealed that the hospital did not maintain the records properly and gave a clean chit to the couple.

The couple is have adhered the rules to be followed by intending parents as instructed by the ICMR.

According to the report, the couple had their marriage registered on March 11, 2016.

"In 2020, Oocytes and Embryo were formed and the intending parents had entered into an agreement with the surrogate mother in November, 2021 (before the Assisted Reproductive Technology Act came into force). In March 2022, the embryo was transferred into the surrogate mother's uterus and the babies were handed over to the couple on October 9.