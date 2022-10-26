Surrogacy soup: Wikki-Nayan get clean chit, notice issued to hospital

CHENNAI: The committee formed to investigate the legality of surrogacy involving Kollywood couple Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara submitted its report on Wednesday. The report has revealed that the hospital did not maintain the records properly and gave a clean chit to the couple.
The couple is have adhered the rules to be followed by intending parents as instructed by the ICMR.
According to the report, the couple had their marriage registered on March 11, 2016.
"In 2020, Oocytes and Embryo were formed and the intending parents had entered into an agreement with the surrogate mother in November, 2021 (before the Assisted Reproductive Technology Act came into force). In March 2022, the embryo was transferred into the surrogate mother's uterus and the babies were handed over to the couple on October 9.
A show cause notice has been issued to the private hospital for not maintaining the records of the surrogacy, the report mentioned, suggesting that the hospital should be temporarily closed.
Vignesh and Nayanthara welcomed twin baby boys via surrogacy on October 9. Shivan, who tied the knot with the actor in June, took to Twitter to share the news with fans and followers and wrote, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with twin baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam (sic)."
