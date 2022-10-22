Deepavali: Passengers throng Koyambedu to leave for hometowns

The state transport corporations, including State Express Transport Corporation operate 16,888 special buses across the State between October 21 and 23 with10,518 buses from Chennai and 6,370 buses from other towns to facilitate the public to travel to their hometowns on the eve of Deepavali. From the city, 1.65 lakh passengers travelled in 3,300 buses on October 21 while 1.09 lakh passengers in 1,995 buses on Saturday.

As many as 1.74 lakh passengers have booked their tickets in the buses operated by the state transport undertakings to various parts of the State.