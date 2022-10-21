Deepavali weekend: Tight security in shopping hubs across Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai Police have heightened security across the city, by deploying more than 18,000 police personnel, a majority of them posted at the shopping hubs such as T Nagar, Purasawalkam, Parrys, Washermanpet and other areas where crowds are expected to throng in numbers over the weekend.

Police have installed 16 temporary watch towers in these shopping hubs. In T Nagar, six special cameras have been installed, which would use the face recognition software to identify previous offenders.