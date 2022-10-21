Deepavali spl buses to ply from Chennai today: Details inside

CHENNAI: With Deepavali bringing along the joy of a long weekend, special buses for passengers to travel to other parts of the State and other major cities from Chennai are all set to ply from today.

Along with 2,100 buses that are operated daily from Chennai, 4,218 special buses will be operated for the next 3 days and another 6,370 special buses from other cities, taking the total to 16,888.

As many as 13,152 buses, including 2,100 daily plying buses, 3,062 special buses and 3,790 special buses from other major cities to Chennai will be operated from October 24 to 26th after the festival.