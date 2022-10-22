Deepavali boom: Goats worth Rs 7 crore sold at Ettayapuram market

CHENNAI: Goat sales at the popular Ettayapuram market in Thoothukudi has touched a record of Rs 7 crore ahead of Deepavali festival.

The Ettayapuram goat market buzzes with business every Saturday. Buyers and sellers are mostly from Theni, Virudhunagar and Tirunelveli.

With Deepavali on Monday, the trade begun early on Saturday and a bounty awaited for sellers as the trade was unprecedented with each goat priced at around Rs 12,000 to 15,000. The turnover from goat sales this year was Rs 7 crores.

This figure is a 2-crore jump from the previous year (Rs 5 crores).