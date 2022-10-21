List of Deepavali special trains from Chennai

CHENNAI: Special fare special trains would be operated from Chennai to Tiruchy, Tirunelveli and Rameswaram to clear extra rush of passengers during Deepavali festival.

Train no 06032 Tiruchchirappalli Junction – Tambaram Festival Special fare special will leave Tiruchchirappalli Junction at 14.15 hrs on 22nd October (Saturday) and reach Tambaram at 19.00 hrs on the same day (1 Service).

Train no 06031 Tambaram – Tiruchchirappalli Junction Festival Special fare special will leave Tambaram at 21.40 hrs on 27th October (Thursday) and reach Tiruchchirappalli Junction at. 02.50 hrs on the next day (1 Service). The trains consist of an AC first class, two AC tier-II, six AC tier-III, one AC tier-III (economy), seven sleeper class and two general second class coaches.

Train no 06049 Tambaram – Tirunelveli Junction Festival Special fare special will leave Tambaram at 22.20 hrs on 22nd October (Saturday) and reach Tirunelveli Junction at 09.00 hrs on the next day (1 Service).

Train no 06050 Tirunelveli - Tambaram Festival Special fare special will leave Tirunelveli Junction at 17.50 hrs on 26th October (Wednesday) and reach Tambaram at. 04.10 hrs on the next day (1 Service). The train consists of an AC first class, two AC tier-II, six AC tier-III, an AC tier-III (economy), seven sleeper class and two general second class coaches.

Train no 06041 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Rameswaram Festival Special fare special will leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 20.45 hrs on 23rd October (Sunday) and reach Rameswaram at 11.00 hrs on the next day (1 Service).