Fedbank heist: Amalraj arrested for hiding information about gold

CHENNAI: A day after 3.5 kg gold stolen from Arumbakkam Fedbank was recovered from the residence of Tamil Nadu police inspector, Amalraj, Chennai City Police have arrested him for ‘concealing’ information about the stolen property. Another three kg of gold was recovered from the house of Amalraj’s relative in Chromepet, police said.
Until Thursday, Chennai Police have arrested Balaji, Santosh, Murugan, Surya Prakash and Senthil Kumaran in connection with the heist. With the recovery from the police Inspector, all the stolen gold - 31.7 kg - are recovered, police said.
Amalraj was earlier suspended by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Kancheepuram range), M Sathiyapriya after learning of his involvement.
Addressing the media on Friday, Additional Commissioner of police (north), T S Anbu maintained that Inspector Amalraj did not have any role in the heist. “Santosh went to Amalraj’s home, a day after the heist and kept the stolen jewels there. So far, in our enquiry, we haven’t found his (Inspector’s) involvement in the crime. But he had knowledge about the stolen jewels for three days, ” Anbu said.
City police said that the Inspector has been booked under section 414 IPC (voluntarily assisting in concealing or disposing of or making away with stolen property).
Santosh, police said, had the major amount of the stolen property. Police said that they have recovered all the stolen gold, 31.7 kg, from the accused.
Santosh’s wife and the Inspector’s wife are relatives.
After stealing the gold, the gang had attempted to melt the jewels. For this, they had sought the help of a Coimbatore based Jewel trader, Srivatsan, who had arranged for a small machine to melt the jewellery.
He also brought with him a person who knows how to operate the machine, police said.
The gang met at a lodge in Chromepet. The attempt was futile as smoke started emanating from the machine and fearing that it would raise suspicions, they abandoned the plan and took to their heels again, Anbu said. Srivatsan is being brought to the city for enquiry, police said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android