Fedbank heist: Amalraj arrested for hiding information about gold

CHENNAI: A day after 3.5 kg gold stolen from Arumbakkam Fedbank was recovered from the residence of Tamil Nadu police inspector, Amalraj, Chennai City Police have arrested him for ‘concealing’ information about the stolen property. Another three kg of gold was recovered from the house of Amalraj’s relative in Chromepet, police said.

Until Thursday, Chennai Police have arrested Balaji, Santosh, Murugan, Surya Prakash and Senthil Kumaran in connection with the heist. With the recovery from the police Inspector, all the stolen gold - 31.7 kg - are recovered, police said.

Amalraj was earlier suspended by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Kancheepuram range), M Sathiyapriya after learning of his involvement.

Addressing the media on Friday, Additional Commissioner of police (north), T S Anbu maintained that Inspector Amalraj did not have any role in the heist. “Santosh went to Amalraj’s home, a day after the heist and kept the stolen jewels there. So far, in our enquiry, we haven’t found his (Inspector’s) involvement in the crime. But he had knowledge about the stolen jewels for three days, ” Anbu said.