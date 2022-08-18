Fedbank robbery: 'Acharapakkam cop had 3.5 kg in his possession'

CHENNAI: In a new twist to the ongoing probe into the 32 kg gold heist case that happened on Saturday in Arumbakkam in city, sleuths recovered 3.5 kg of gold from the house of a police inspector attached to Acharapakkam police station, Chengalpattu.

Amalraj, inspector of police, has been detained in connection with the gold robbery involved Rs 15 crore worth pledged gold ornaments. Sources said that investigation officers have seized 3.5kg of the stolen gold from inspector Amalraj house.

Amalraj, who is working at the Acharapakkam police station, has been detained based on the revelations of suspects Santhosh and Balaji, who was arrested in connection with the gold heist at the Arumbakkam branch of Fedbank. Amalraj said to be a relative of Santhosh.

Meanwhile, the 5th metropolitan magistrate court in Egmore on Wednesday sent Santhosh and Balaji to five days’ police custody for detailed interrogation.

Police had already recovered 28kg of gold from the suspects. During questioning, Santhosh revealed that he had hidden the remaining portion of the stolen gold at Amalraj’s house. The officers rushed to the house of Amalraj and recovered 3.5kg of gold.

The cops questioned Amalraj to find out his role in the heist. They had also arrested main suspect Murugan and Surya.