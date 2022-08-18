'Realign runway at Parandur to save 800 houses in Yeknapuram'

Quoting the villagers as arguing that the airport could be developed anywhere, but the cultivable land cannot be developed once lost, the MLA said that the farmers want the government to pay Rs 3 lakh per acre as compensation.

Quoting Chief Minister MK Stalin as assuring him that the government would be liberal and it would not let the project affect the people a great deal, the Congress Legislature Party leader said, “I have requested the people not to be exploited by any political party. I assured them that I will not give up on them. The Chief Minister has also promised all possible support to the people.”