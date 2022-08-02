Parandur airport approval: Timeline of events

Those who are proposing to set up an airport should follow a particular format and submit an application to the committee for site clearance.

The proposal received will be forwarded to the AAI/DGCA for their observation. The AAI will further make a 'site visit' to the particular area.

Based on the observation and approval process, site clearance would be granted by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Within three months, the committee would convey its recommendations.

'In-principle' approval

Applications for seeking clearances from the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs, and Ministry of Finance will be submitted in the prescribed format directly to these departments.

Guidelines for granting approval

There are certain guidelines that need to be followed for granting approval, which are issued by the Ministry of Defence.

Grant of License by DGCA

After getting in principle approval, the committee will submit an application to the DGCA for Aerodrome Licence.

Timeline for the approval process

The time taken for the above mentioned process would be overseen by the Union Government to ensure that all approvals and clearances are given in a timely manner.

Site clearance: Within 3 months from date of application

In principle approval: Within 3 months of date of application