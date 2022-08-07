Karunanidhi Death Anniversary: DMK to hold silent march today

CHENNAI: On the occasion of the 4th death anniversary of Tamil Nadu's former chief minister Karunanidhi, the DMK is conducting a silent march under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin today.

The DMK will take out the march from the newly installed statue of former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi in Omandurar government estate to his memorial in Marina Beach.

Stalin will pay respects to the Karunanidhi statue at Omandurar Hospital by garlanding it. Similarly, he will also pay floral tributes at Karunanidhi Memorial at Marina.

Chief minister and DMK president M K Stalin and senior leaders Duraimurugan, T R Baalu and others will participate in the march.

Also, in honouring the Dravidian patriarch a memorial marathon run is also being conducted in the city. More than 40,000 people are expected to participate in the event.

Chennai police have made traffic diversions along the marathon course - Olcott School, Besant Nagar to Marina corporation swimming pool (Opp: Presidency College).