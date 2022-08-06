Kalaignar memorial marathon: Traffic diversion details in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai police on Saturday announced traffic diversions for “Kalaignar memorial international marathon” to be held on Sunday (Aug 7) from 4 am.

More than 40,000 people are expected to participate in the event.

Accordingly, police have made traffic diversions along the marathon course- Olcott School, Besant Nagar to Marina corporation swimming pool (Opp:Presidency College).

According to an official release,

vehicles coming from SV Patel Road intending to go to Besant Avenue road will not be allowed and they will be diverted towards LB road to reach their destination.

There will be no change of traffic on incoming direction from LB road to Corporation swimming pool, Marina.

Vehicles coming from MG Road and Tiger Varadachari road intending to go to Elliot’s Beach will be allowed upto 6th avenue & 16th Cross Street.

Vehicles coming from 2nd avenue (7th avenue JN) road intending go to Besant Avenue road and Aavin will be diverted towards Besant Nagar 1st avenue and Shastri Nagar 1st avenue to reach their destination.

Vehicles coming from Canal road will not be allowed towards RK Mutt road (Greenways Junction) and the vehicles will be diverted through Kaliappa junction.

Vehicles coming from RK Mutt road will be diverted at Srinivasa Avenue towards RA Puram to reach their destination.

Vehicles coming from Mylapore via RK Mutt Road towards Adyar and Guindy will not be allowed via. South Canal Bank Road and Greenways Junction. It will be diverted to VK Iyer Road, RA Puram 2nd Main Road, Chamiers Road, Gandhi Mandapam Road and SV Patel Road to reach their destination.

Vehicles coming from Kamarajar Salai intending to go to Mylapore, Mandaveli, Adyar will be diverted at the junction of Light house via Loop road, Canal road towards VK Iyyer road, Kaliappa junction to reach their destination.

Vehicles coming from Katchery road will not be allowed to take right turn at Santhome junction and will be diverted to take compulsory left turn at Kamarajar Salai via Loop road.

Vehicles coming from Canal road will be diverted towards Santhome High road and not allowed to take right turn towards MRC Junction