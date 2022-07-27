EPS faction to protest against power tariff hike in Chennai

CHENNAI: After organising stirs across several districts barring Chennai, the AIADMK on Wednesday staged demonstrations led by former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami's faction at the State capital to protest against the power tariff hike.

During the protest, which was held near the Chennai Collectorate, several leaders, including former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar and senior party functionaries, participated and raised slogans against the DMK government to immediately withdraw the proposal to increase the electricity charges.

Charging the DMK government for not only hiking the power tariff but also increasing property tax, the AIADMK "interim general secretary" Palaniswami said it would affect common and poor people. He also claimed that the State government is planning to scrap 100 units of free power to the consumers.

Claiming that during the previous AIADMK regime there was no power cut and surplus electricity was supplied to other states, the AIADMK leader said as the AIADMK had given good governance when it was ruling the state, it will bounce back to come to power again.

Stating that even price of construction materials have increased in recent times, he said that common people could not construct their own houses as the prices of cement and other constructed related items have sharply increased. Alleging that the law and order in the State also deteriorated, the AIADMK leader said Kallakurichi violent incident was the best example to prove it.

Alleging that the DMK government is only indulging in foisting false cases against AIADMK former ministers, Palaniswami said: "Even if they put more cases our party leaders will boldly face it".

Questioning the DMK government for not scrapping NEET as it was promised, Palaniswami said, "It will be one statement when DMK was not in power and that would be another when it comes to power".

Alleging that the DMK is also planning to destroy AIADMK, Palaniswami said: "No one could destroy it and it would bounce back for coming to power again". He also appealed to the party cadres to teach befitting lessons to the betrayers, who were removed from the party.