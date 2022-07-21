Tariff hike expected to generate Rs 20,700 cr additional revenue

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation expect a 43% increase in revenue from the sale of power through the proposed tariff after a gap of eight years.

According to the tariff petition filed with the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission, with the proposed tariff hike, the utility is hoping to generate a revenue of Rs 68,794 crore through the sale of 83,807 million units to the consumers in 2022-23 as against Rs 48,063 crore in the existing tariff.