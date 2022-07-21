Maintenance charges in flats to go up after power tariff hike

CHENNAI: Consumers living in apartments are likely to face a steep increase in maintenance charges, thanks to Tangedco’s creation of a new tariff category for common service at a charge of Rs 8 per unit and a fixed charge of Rs 100 per kilowatt per month.

Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji on Monday said to avoid duplication of tariff subsidy, the separate tariff of low tension (1-D) is to be introduced for command supply for lighting, lift and water supply. “The gymnasium, swimming pools, sewage treatment plant, water treatment plant and fire hydrant system gym in the residential complexes are brought under common supply tariff instead of commercial,” he announced.