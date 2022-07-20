Madras HC’s order on AIADMK headquarters case today

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court is to pronounce orders today at 2.15 pm on the petitions filed by former chief ministers Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam to open the lock and seal from AIADMK headquarters.

Justice N Sathish Kumar who heard the arguments had reserved the orders on July 15.

While EPS and OPS claimed that the Revenue Department officials had maliciously locked and sealed the AIADMK party office, the police informed the court that the act was due to violence that erupted between the supporters of EPS and OPS on July 11, during the AIADMK General Council meeting.

State Additional Public Prosecutor submitted that as no civil suits claiming the right over the AIADMK headquarters are pending, opening the seal and lock would again lead to the law and order problem.

However, EPS accused OPS of entering the office with his man and orchestrating the entire violence. He further submitted through his counsel senior advocate S Vijay Narayan that OPS had taken away the files from the party office.

The police had also filed a counter explaining their precautionary actions to prevent the violence. Video footage in connection with the violence was also submitted before the judge.

Recording all these submissions, the judge reserved the orders and the same will be pronounced on Wednesday. Meanwhile a magistrate court in Egmore gave conditional bail for 14 AIADMK workers who were arrested on alleged charges of involving in the July 11 violence.