Sivaji’s will genuine, submit sons Ramkumar, Prabhu in HC

CHENNAI: Veteran actor late Sivaji Ganesan’s sons Ramkumar Ganesan and actor Prabhu Ganesan had informed the Madras High Court that the will executed by their father in favor of transferring his properties is genuine and they rejected the claims of their sisters alleging the will was a forged one.
Advocate PR Raman representing Ramkumar and Prabhu made this submission before Justice Krishnan Ramasamy. The judge was hearing the suits filed by Shanthi Narayanaswamy and Rajvi Govindarajan, daughters of Sivaji Ganesan. The applicants sought direction to take action against their siblings for not providing an equal share in their parents’ properties worth Rs 270 crore as contemplated in the Hindu Succession Act, 1955.
When the matter was taken up for further arguments on Tuesday, advocate Raman noted that the will executed by Sivaji was genuine and allegations against its authenticity are completely false.
“The shares of Shanti Theaters Company were transferred only on the basis of the will executed by Sivaji,” the advocate submitted.
However, Shanthi Narayanaswamy and Rajvi Govindarajan submitted that they had forged the will and challenged the transfer of shares of Shanthi Theatres.
“Without getting the approval of board members of Shanthi Theatres Company, the shares have been transferred. Since our father had 50 shares and mother had 650 shares in the company, we are entitled to get the proper share in that,” the applicants submitted.
Since the arguments were not over, the judge adjourned the matter to July 21.
