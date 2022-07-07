Actor Sivaji Ganesan’s daughters approach HC against brothers

CHENNAI: Ace Tamil actor Sivaji Ganesan’s daughters have filed a civil suit before the Madras HC against their brothers Prabhu Ganesan, Ram Kumar, and their sons alleging they cheated the petitioners by denying their rightful share in the properties of the demised actor.Shanthi Narayanaswamy and Rajvi Govindarajan, daughters of Sivaji Ganesan filed a civil suit before the HC seeking action against their brothers for not providing equal share in the properties to the tune of Rs 270 crore as per the Hindu Succession Act. The daughters argued that as per the Act, all the four children of Sivaji are entitled to one-fourth share of the properties. They also alleged that the will of Sivaji was fabricated. They further alleged their brothers had got their signatures on blank papers and the Deed of General Power of Attorney. As they thought the signature was sought for developing the property, they signed on them. The HC is likely to hear the matter this week.