A ‘goldmine’ where food and beverages have the Midas touch

CHENNAI: Goldman’s Steakhouse is a goldmine-themed restaurant in Nungambakkam owned by G Manikandan and S Dinesh, with dishes curated by celebrity chef, Chef Koushik S of Master Chef fame. Goldman’s Steakhouse is both the only steakhouse in the city and also offers authentic Native American cuisine to its patrons. The décor remains true to its theme with the golden neon lights, hanging bronze-coloured lamps, blackout curtains, and the brick wall. Their food and beverages have the touch of Midas, literally and figuratively.

Some of their bestsellers are the 3 ft pull-up jalapeno cheese sticks, golden chicken patty, golden cheese balls, kataifi prawns, and beef steak among others.

For starters, we tried their golden cheese balls. This bite-sized dish had cheese, spices and herbs coated and deep fried with edible activated charcoal and plated with 24 Karat gold foil on each ball. The dish is served with a sauce rich in flavour. At first glance, the dish did not seem appetising, but as it is said, appearances can be deceptive.

The cheese balls were flavourful with herbs, while the sauce jazzed up the dish and added a tinge of spice. The portion is very generous and very filling. The restaurant crowns its patrons whenever a ‘gold’ dish is ordered and also puts a stamp-on on their hands. So, remember to ask for your crown and get a mini coronation done.

Next, we tried their 3 ft pull-up jalapeno cheese stick. The dish lives up to its name; when pulled apart, the cheese in the dish goes up to 3 feet. The dish gets its essence from the jalapeno and the seasoning on the crust. The dish, however, tastes average.

Their chimichurri chicken wings absolutely stole the show. The chimichurri sauce which is prepared in-house is made with green and red chillies, parsley, garlic, olive oil, oregano and cream. The chicken wings are then added to this sauce and coated thoroughly. The strong zest of spice and the creamy texture of the sauce was simply brilliant. Their berry berry sparkle is a non-carbonated drink consisting of three kinds of berries, lemon and dusted with 24 Karat gold dust. The drink is pretty decent and acts as a palate cleanser.

For the main course, we tried their butter rice and chicken fajita sizzler. The quantity is outstanding, so much so that two people can comfortably share one plate. The butter rice is topped with mayonnaise and is oleaginous in texture, but in a good way. The sweet and tangy chicken fajita did not do much to the dish. However, when we added the chimichurri sauce without cream to the rice, the dish seemed like a festival. This dish is comfort food for people who love rice.

For desserts, we had the biscoff cheesecake. The caramel drizzle with biscoff crumbs was an absolute delight to have with the cheesecake. The portion of this dish, like all dishes, was very generous and filling. If you have a sweet tooth, you will definitely go bananas with the portion.

The food overall was tasty, rich and more than just experimental. The restaurant is beginner-friendly to anyone who is new to steak and would like to experiment, by explaining the various cuts of beef and pork. What will definitely catch your attention is the confidence in their quality of food and their reverence for their customers, there is a poster that says that if you are not satisfied with the food you can walk out without paying. Be assured, you wouldn’t have to do that.