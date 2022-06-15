4 injuries on Rajasekar’s body, no one reason for death: Autopsy

CHENNAI: The preliminary post-mortem report on custodial death victim, S Rajasekar, has revealed that he had four injuries on his body.

An abrasion injury on his right forearm was caused 24 hours before his death while an injury on his left knee was inflicted 3-5 days prior to his death.

However, the injuries cannot be attributed as a cause of death, the preliminary report stated. The post-mortem was conducted in the presence of a magistrate and videographed. Other tests, including visceral analysis, are yet to be conducted, which will reveal the cause of death.

Rajasekar was allegedly picked up by the Kodungaiyur police on Sunday in connection with a property theft case, while his family claim that he was picked up on Saturday.

Citing the preliminary autopsy reports, Additional commissioner, TS Anbu stated that the deceased was in police custody only for 10 hours and the initial reports too clearly indicate that there was no custodial torture.

“He was taken in custody only on suspicion as he is a history sheeter with 27 cases against him. None of the injuries were responsible for his death, which clearly shows that he sustained no injuries during police detention, ” Anbu told mediapersons.

Asked why Rajasekar was not taken to the government hospital when he first complained of uneasiness, the additional commissioner said that they took him to the nearest hospital for an assessment and when he again complained of uneasiness, they took him to the government hospital.

He also maintained that it is not wrong to enquire a suspect in a police booth.

“What the initial post-mortem report clearly indicates is that there was no custodial violence. Our investigations also reveal the same, ” Anbu said terming the death of a suspect, while in custody, unfortunate.

“This incident should not have happened. The officials were suspended for their carelessness as it happened on their watch, ” the additional commissioner said and brushed down reports that police negotiated with the family.