Red Hills custodial death: 5 policemen suspended

CHENNAI: Five policemen, including Kodungaiyur police Inspector, George Miller, have been placed under suspension following the death of a 30-year-old history sheeter while under police custody on Sunday.

Additional commissioner(north), TS Anbu along with other senior officials initiated inquiry with the personnel at Kodungaiyur police station.

Apart from Inspector George Miller, Sub Inspector Kannappan and constables, Jayasekar, Manivannan and Sathyamoorthy were placed under suspension.

On Monday morning, Magistrate Lakshmi Ramesh too began her enquiry with the suspended police officials.

The victim, S Rajasekar of Alamathi near Red Hills, was a history sheeter and had more than 20 cases against him, including an attempt to murder case police said. They claimed that Rajasekar developed health complications, while being investigated, leading to his death. Kodungaiyur police had secured him for investigations in a property theft case.

Only a month ago, 6 city policemen were arrested by CB-CID in connection with the custodial death of V Vignesh(25).