Fifty days after Vignesh death, man dies under Chennai police custody

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man died while under police custody in Chennai on Sunday, barely fifty days after the city police came under fire for the custodial death of V Vignesh (25), at the hands of Secretariat colony police. The victim, S Rajasekar of Alamathi near Red Hills is a history sheeter and has more than 20 cases against him, including an attempt to murder case, police said and claimed that Rajasekar developed health complications, while being investigated, leading to his death.

Top brass of the city police said that investigations in this custodial death is transferred to CB-CID.

According to a senior police official, Rajasekar was first secured by a special team of the Kodungayur police on Sunday morning for enquiry in a property theft case. Since, he complained of illness, he was sent to a private hospital for treatment and after discharge in the evening, he was taken to a police booth in Kodungayur police limits for enquiry.

Police said that he collapsed during enquiry and was rushed to the Government Stanley medical college hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Police sources claimed that he had a history of low BP (blood pressure).

A senior police officer said that a FIR has been registered and a departmental enquiry has been initiated. Police have recommended for a magisterial enquiry too.

“If the autopsy results reveal lapses by the investigators, the FIR will be altered accordingly and action will be taken,” said City police commissioner, Shankar Jiwal.

In the custodial death of Vignesh, Six city policemen were arrested by CB-CID last month.