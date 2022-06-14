Kamal Haasan meets Stalin after success of Vikram

CHENNAI: Following the success of 'Vikram', Actor-politician Kamal Haasan met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at his camp office today evening.
Kamal-starrer 'Vikram' became the highest Tamil grossing film of all time in the UK is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj hit the screens on June 3 and has been receiving positive reviews from all fronts.
The film stars Fahadh Faasil, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, and Kalidas Jayaraman, Gayathrie Shankar in crucial roles.
Recently, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi honoured Kamal in the presence of Salman Khan for the success of the film.