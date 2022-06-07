Vikram vs Rolex face-off soon? Kamal Haasan hints so...

CHENNAI: Kamal Haasan, who is sulking in the success of his latest film, Vikram, posted a video, thanking the cast and crew of the film.
In the video, the Vikram star spelled out a specific greet to Actor Suriya, who agreed to do a special appearance in Vikram, only because of the love towards the actor.
Kamal further added that, as a token of appreciation, he would collaborate with him in a full-fledged role in another film, hinting a deadly face-off between Vikram and Rolex, characters of Kamal Haasan and Suriya in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial respectively.
Vikram has been getting overwhelming response from all fronts and is said to be the highest grossing Tamil film in the last two years.
Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie Shankar in crucial roles.
He further added, “Audience never failed to encourage quality films and actors. I am thankful to you for adding ‘Vikram’ and me to that list. The praise you shower on the film should be distributed across all the cast and crew members, especially Anbarivu, editor Philomin Raj, Cinematographer Girish Gangadharan and actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Fassil. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s love towards cinema and me was visible on each day and each frame of the film. Audience response are in the same lines too.”