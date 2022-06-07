Vikram vs Rolex face-off soon? Kamal Haasan hints so...

Kamal further added that, as a token of appreciation, he would collaborate with him in a full-fledged role in another film, hinting a deadly face-off between Vikram and Rolex, characters of Kamal Haasan and Suriya in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial respectively.

Vikram has been getting overwhelming response from all fronts and is said to be the highest grossing Tamil film in the last two years.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie Shankar in crucial roles.Vikram